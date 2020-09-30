At the Academy: Andy Warhol’s Accidental Icons with Mehves Lelic

Long before iPhone and “point and shoot” cameras, artist Andy Warhol was one of the very few who recognized the power of using Polaroid cameras in informal settings to capture American celebrity and culture images from the 1960s until his death in 1987.

Taking along a Polaroid “Big Shot” model which weighed over two pounds, with a lens that extended almost nine inches, Warhol recorded the full range of New York City life. From portraits of Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Jane Fonda, the hip nightlife of the Big Apple, or surreal still lifes of Perdue chicken, the artist built a visual diary of a particular time in America.

Now with some of the best examples of Warhol’s work brought together by the Academy Art Museum in Easton from the permanent collection of Salisbury University Art Galleries, AAM’s curator Mehves Lelic talks to the Spy earlier this week about Warhol’s technique and lasting contribution to American photography in preparation of the exhibition, “Andy Warhol’s Accidental Icons,” which opens in late October this year.

This video is approximately three. minutes in length. For more information about Accidental Icons: Warhol’s Photography please go here.

Andy Warhol’s Accidental Icons

Academy Art Museum

October 23, 2020 – January 17, 2021