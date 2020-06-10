Gunston’s 109th Commencement Honors the Class of 2020

The Gunston School honored its class of 2020 with a week-long celebration. It began with seniors and their families arriving individually to campus to partake in the annual tradition of laying a brick engraved with their name and graduation year on the pathway leading up to Gunston’s original building, called Middleton House, followed by a diploma parade, and concluding with a virtual commencement ceremony featuring an Emmy-award winning alumna.

“I want to thank our teachers and faculty for putting together a week of celebration. We didn’t have a traditional end to our senior year but this week was such a memorable experience. I really enjoyed the diploma parade because it was a chance for the entire senior class to be together one last time,” says Student Government President Mason Rudolfs.

On Friday, June 5, the virtual Green & White Awards ceremony announced 26 different awards for students and various recognitions from the greater community, as well as the much-anticipated announcement of the Green & White Cup. Twice each year, Gunston declares a “Green & White field day” as students, faculty and staff divide into two teams and compete in activities that range from canoe races to math competitions, creative writing challenges, and more. The team accumulating the most points from both days wins the Green & White Cup. This spring, the second field day was cancelled due to the pandemic, so students and faculty were able to accumulate points by doing various social media challenges, volunteering, and completing assignments. Click here to see a full list of awards and recipients.

Senior Class President Isabella Santoboni announced the senior class gift to the World Health Organization’s COVID Solidarity Response Fund. “Our donation is a way of giving the class of 2020 a voice: in a situation in which we feel so powerless, this donation is a way for us to be a part of the solution.” In addition, the 2019-2020 school year marked several milestones for faculty, including 35 years of service for Assistant Head of School Christie Grabis, and ten years of service for Head of School John Lewis.

Later in the day on Friday, a procession of vehicles with seniors and their families made its way down the circular drive on Gunston’s campus for a Diploma Parade, waving to faculty and staff lining the road before receiving their diplomas from Lewis. The rest of the Gunston Community was invited to watch the event live via Gunston’s YouTube Channel and interviews by Bruce Grove of Queen Anne’s County Television (QACTV).

“For the class of 2020, the Coronavirus stole their traditional graduation ceremony. However, Gunston did an incredible job of showing their support for the students and their families,” says parent Karen Talbott. “Thank you for what was undoubtedly lots of hard work and countless meetings. This was a graduation experience that we will never forget. Every detail was so well planned, from the pictures and videos that we were able to share with family and friends, to the thoughtfulness of the parting gifts, awards, and diploma parade! We are so proud and honored to be a part of the Gunston community.”

In keeping with tradition, Saturday’s virtual commencement began with Bagpiper Robert Wallace and was followed by several speakers. Highlights include remarks from Senior Class President Isabella Santoboni, Chair of the Board of Gunston’s Trustees Jim Wright, and Middleton Award (Valedictorian) winner William Newberg.

