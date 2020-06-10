Statement: YMCA’s Robbie Gill on Black Lives Matter

Like most Americans, I’ve been watching in dismay and struggling with where we remain as a country. How are we still here? Why are we allowing this to continue to happen?

From the public lynching of Matthew Williams in Salisbury, Maryland in 1931 at the hands of a mob in the Courthouse Square to the public execution of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota that the entire world has now witnessed – we’re 400 years in since the first slave ship arrived and no real track record to truly show black lives matter.

It is time for us to listen, learn, and act.

We strongly denounce the brutal killing of George Floyd and the thousands killed before him due to the color of their skin.

The YMCA of the Chesapeake does not tolerate racism or violence in any form. We stand in solidarity with our black friends and neighbors in this fight against injustice.

For nearly 170 years, the Y has listened and responded to our community’s needs. We will continue to listen with open hearts and provide the safe spaces and outreach needed for our community to come together to have the tough conversations that once and for all dismantle systemic racism and create just and equitable communities for all.

The Y will forever be a place where all are welcome and we will use our voice and influence to combat inequalities in each of our communities, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

The Y’s impact – and relevance – as a multicultural not-for-profit organization focused on strengthening community is directly tied to our efforts to fight for greater inclusion and equity for all, especially for our most marginalized communities. This work is rooted in our inclusive mission -to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.” Still, we can and will do more to support just and equitable communities.

Our Commitment to Inclusion: The Y is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life working side by side to strengthen communities. Together we work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race or sexual orientation, has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Our core values are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility—they guide everything we do.

Robbie Gill, CEO

YMCA of the Chesapeake