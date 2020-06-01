Washington College President Landgraf to Leave in September

This morning, the Washington College community was greeted with the news that Kurt Landgraf, who became the 31st president of the 239 year old school, would be leaving his position by September.

In his statement, Landgraf outlined his decision to resign:

“My three year contract as President will expire at the end of June and I will move on to the next phase of my career. The past three years have been extraordinary and I am indebted to each of you for your support of my leadership. My immense respect for all faculty and staff has no limit. I will treasure the relationship I have established with each of you!

I have agreed to stay as College President long enough to allow the Board of Visitors and Governors to transition to new leadership and to facilitate the beginning of the new Academic year in this very difficult and challenging environment. I am prepared to stay through the end of September, if needed. I believe each of you will play an important role in helping to effect a smooth transition. I have a lot of confidence in each of you and the important roles you have in the mission of Washington College.”

Steve Golding, chair of the Board of Visitors and Governors, noted, “the Board and I are extremely appreciative of the leadership Kurt has shown these past three years, restoring stability to our campus and building bridges with our local, state, and philanthropic partners, in addition to the broader Washington College community.”