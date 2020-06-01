Spy Moment: Chestertown Honors George Floyd

Chestertown held a peaceful vigil Sunday night at Wilmer Park to honor the life of George Floyd and to encourage everyone to join the fight against racism.

An opening prayer was given by Ms. Kita Sorrell. Social Action Committee for Racial Justice co-founder Paul La Tue, Kent County NAACP Bishop M. Tilghman, and Soul Force Politics founder Heather Mizeur also addressed the gathering of about 200 during the candlelight vigil. A closing prayer was given by James Christy.

The Spy and the community would like to thank Rani Gutting for helping to coordinate and emcee the vigil

“This vigil should not be a box you check. What happens tomorrow, next week, next month, next year? As a black man in this country I don’t have the power to dismantle racism…but white people do. If indeed you are an ally, start using that power to vote…” —Paul La Tue

Here are a few minutes from the evening.

This video is approximately two minutes in length