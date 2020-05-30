Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 30

Key points for today

• Total cases in Kent County increased by three to 170.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 52,015, an increase of 1,027 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,390 deaths, 42 were in the last 24 hours; another 119 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,239 people hospitalized — 747 in acute care and 492 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 57 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 52,015 cases, 8,619 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,649 patients have been released from isolation, including 78 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 241,931 negative test results, including 8,401 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.