Spy Minute: Honoring George Floyd and Pleading for Justice

With less than twenty-four hours notice, the residents of the Mid-Shore gathered along Marlboro Street in Easton on Saturday morning to pay their respects to George Floyd and to demand justice for this senseless act of racism that took place in Minneapolis last week.

Over four hundred lined the sidewalks on both sides of the road as Saturday morning drivers honked their horns to honor George Floyd. With lines extending to Glebe Road, the protesters’ message was clear that this community was united in their grief and they’re demand for racial justice.

The Spy was there to capture a few moments from this remarkable community event.

This video is approximately one minute in length.