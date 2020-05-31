Kent County Voters Who Cannot Vote by Mail Can Cast Their Ballots at Designated Locations

While the majority of eligible Maryland voters are expected to vote by mail in the June 2 primary election, those who cannot vote by mail can either submit completed ballots at designated ballot drop-off locations or vote in-person at select locations on June 2.

In Kent County, eligible voters may submit ballots at the following ballot drop-off locations until 8 p.m. on June 2:

– Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

– Kent County Board of Elections, 135 Dixon Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620

Kent County residents who prefer to vote in-person on June 2 may do so between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the following locations:

– Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, voting for the June 2 primary will be conducted primarily by mail. The pandemic also resulted in the date of the Primary being postponed from April 28.

Mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary have been sent by U.S. Postal Service to all eligible state voters at addresses provided to the Maryland State Board of Elections. While the mail-in ballots received by voters display the original Primary date of April 28, the ballots are in fact valid for the June 2 election. Voters should be aware these are official ballots that will record actual votes. They are not sample ballots.

The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.

Same-day registration will be available for eligible voters who choose to vote in-person on June 2; however, the Maryland State Board of Elections strongly encourages all voters who can cast their ballots by mail to do so. Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. No postage is required to vote by mail. Voters simply fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.

Votes cast by mail remain secret. The same technology and equipment used for in-person voting is utilized to count mail-in ballots. The equipment is never connected to the Internet or any other database.

The Maryland State Board of Elections is committed to educating voters on the changes made to the election procedures due to the novel coronavirus epidemic. These changes have been made to ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during this pandemic.