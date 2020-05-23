Chesapeake Arts: Courtney Adams Heads Off to UM as Mainstay Scholar

According to Queen Anne’s County High School senior Courtney Adams, the third recipient of The Mainstay’s annual musical scholarship grant, her $3,000 award has made an enormous difference in her life goal to become a member of a major symphony orchestra someday. In fact, the Mainstay grant made it possible for her to take her first major step in becoming a professional musician since it allowed her to enter the University of Maryland’s highly competitive music program starting this fall.

Nothing could please The Mainstay more than to hear that since that was the intent of creating the scholarship fund in the first place.

In the Spy’s ongoing efforts to celebrate regional arts and put the spotlight on the Mid-Shore’s most promising musicians, we talked to both Courtney and the Mainstay’s programming director, John Thomas, to understand how important this award can be to young people starting their careers.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Mainstay’s scholarship award, please go here.