Starke Evans Receives Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Scholarship

Starke ‘Wilder’ Evans, a 2020 graduate of St. Michaels High School, is the recipient of the 20th Annual Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) Scholarship. The $5,000.00 merit scholarship was awarded to Evans in recognition of his outstanding academic record, strong work ethic, and commitment to environmental preservation and conservation.

Evans will attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. this fall, where he will major in Agribusiness and Plant Science. After earning his undergraduate degree, he plans to return to the Eastern Shore and work in the ornamental and native plant industry.

“In a field of outstanding candidates, Wilder stood out because of his strong academic record, commitment to a career in ornamental plant nursery management, and focus,” Dr. Virginia Blatchley, scholarship committee co-chair says. “We were particularly impressed with his goal of increasing the use of native plants in Eastern Shore gardens.”

The GCES offers a scholarship annually to graduating seniors from Talbot County public and independent high schools. Students being home schooled are also eligible. The scholarship is available to students with outstanding academic records, who are also considering careers in botany, horticulture, agriculture, landscape architecture or design, environmental science, or related fields.

The GCES is committed to promoting environmentally sound landscape practices and to providing programs for the community that explore conservation practices and environmental issues. It spearheaded the extensive restoration of Easton’s Thompson Park and also maintains several gardens in the community including those at Thompson Park and the Academy Art Museum in Easton.

“Kathy Gilson, GCES President says: “Although the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from holding our fund raiser this year, the GCES did not consider cancelling our scholarship. We feel that supporting students, such as Wilder, who will work to increase the knowledge of native plants and conservation practices, is crucial to our mission.”

For additional information about GCES programs or to make a contribution to the scholarship fund, please call Dorothy Whitcomb at 410-385-0486.