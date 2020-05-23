Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 23

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 45,495, an increase of 1,071 in the last 24 hours.

• Cases in Kent County increased by five to 146.

• Of the state’s 2,130 deaths, 38 were in the last 24 hours; another 113 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The table below is scrollable and sortable.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,320 people hospitalized — 796 in acute care and 524 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients dropped by nine in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 45,495 cases, 7,825 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,283 patients have been released from isolation, including 40 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 186,832 negative test results, including 3,354 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the statewide trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.