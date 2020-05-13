COVID-19: Biking Spikes with ECS’s Ryan Hickey and Zach Gill

While the word “spiking” as a relatively negative connotation these days as COVID-19 works its way through the Mid-Shore, it still is a perfect term for the quantum leap that recreational biking has taken over the last six weeks.

With record sales of new bikes and the doubling of other bikes being repaired, dealers are facing an unfathomable level of demand since the coronavirus hit. Nowadays, owners and staff putting longer hours and increased schedules to meet the needs of customers.

The Spy interviewed Ryan Hickey, owner of Easton Cycle and Sport, and team member Zach Gill about this phenomenon.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Easton Cycle and Sport please go here.