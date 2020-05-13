How to Donate to Food Pantries

While getting the word out to those in need of our area’s food pantries, it is equally important to let community members know how they can contribute to their success. See below the many ways that you can help. Contact information is provided for those who have questions.

Chestertown

Kent County Community Food Pantry

Mill St near the corner of Mill and High St; 410-778-0550;

www.kentfoodpantry.org

Contact: Sue Caswell

Hours of Operation: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-noon, Second Wednesday of month, 10-noon

Financial Donations: Donations may be made on our website. Make checks payable to Community Food Pantry; Mail to PO Box 346, Chestertown, Md 21620

In-kind Donations: Drop off during hours of operation

Volunteers: Can use help with transporting and unloading;

Contact Sue Caswell

Chestertown Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Pantry

305 N. Kent Street 443-988-3886

Contact: Jessie Stant

Hours of Operation: Tuesdays, 10:00 to noon

Financial Donations: Make checks payable to SDA Church Food Pantry;

Mail to Jessie Stant, 503 Flat Iron Square Road, Church Hill, Md 21623

In-kind donations: any non-perishable items esp spaghetti and sauce, cereal

Immediate need Clorox wipes

Black drop-off box located outside of pantry on N. Kent St. during hours of operation

Volunteers: Contact jdstant490@gmail.com

Millington

Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry; housed at Asbury United Methodist Church

392 Cypress Street; 443-480-0053

Contact: Faye Everett

Hours of Operation: Mondays, 9-noon

Financial Donations: Make checks payable to Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry

Mail to PO Box 187, Millington, Md 21651

In-kind Donations: Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving needs

Drop off items at Asbury UMC, 392 Cypress St. Millington; Tuesday-Thursday, 9-11

Volunteers: Need for those who can lift up to 50 lbs;

Volunteers needed on May 19 for Mobile Food Pantry to pre-package food items to be put into clients’ cars; location at former Millington Elementary School; Contact Faye Everett at 443-480-0053

Ridgley

St. Martin’s Ministries

14374 Benedictine Lane 410-634-2537 ext. 111

www.stmartinministries.org

Contact: Odette Boyce-Galvez

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30-11:30am, Wednesday, 6-7:30pm

Financial Donations: Donations needed immediately due to increased

demand; on-line donations – go to www.stmartinministries.org then click on get involved and donate now.

Make checks payable to St. Martin’s Ministries, Mail to PO Box 996, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgley, Md 21660

In-kind Donations: Immediate need for diapers, gloves, hand sanitizers, wipes, toilet paper, all cleaning products, face masks; Contact Odette Boyce-Galvez to arrange for delivery

Volunteers: Due to social distancing guidelines we are not working with volunteers at this time.

Rock Hall

Rock Hall Community Food Pantry

Rock Hall Civic Center 410-639-2351

www.yourrockhall.church/post/rock-hall-food-pantry

Contact: Sue Becker

Hours of Operation: First and third Saturdays of the month; 10-noon thru the summer

Financial Donations: Make checks out to Rock Hall Food Pantry,

Mail to PO Box 166, Rock Hall, Md 21661, Attn: Sue Becker

In-kind Donations: Non perishable items; Call for appointment for drop-off

Volunteers: Currently staffed up

Worton

Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church

24840 Lambs Meadow Road; 410-778-3328

Contact: Rev. Mary Walker

Hours of Operation: Third Friday of the month; 1-3pm

Financial Donations: Make checks out to Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church; write Food Pantry Donation on memo line

Mail to PO Box 77, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Md 21678

In-kind Donations: Food boxes, packing tape, sturdy plastic bags for packing fruits and vegetables, re-usable shopping bags. Also need 2-3 carts on wheels on which to places boxes to move food from Life Center to cars. Donations can be dropped off Tues or Wed on third week of the month, noon-1pm; Call to schedule another time, if needed

Volunteers: Need help during hours of operation to pack and load food

Contact Rev. Mary Walker at 443-480-5634