How to Donate to Food Pantries

While getting the word out to those in need of our area’s food pantries, it is equally important to let community members know how they can contribute to their success. See below the many ways that you can help. Contact information is provided for those who have questions.
Chestertown
Kent County Community Food Pantry
Mill St near the corner of Mill and High St; 410-778-0550;
www.kentfoodpantry.org
Contact: Sue Caswell
Hours of Operation: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-noon, Second Wednesday of month, 10-noon
Financial Donations: Donations may be made on our website. Make checks payable to Community Food Pantry; Mail to PO Box 346, Chestertown, Md 21620
In-kind Donations: Drop off during hours of operation
Volunteers: Can use help with transporting and unloading;
Contact Sue Caswell
Chestertown Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Pantry
305 N. Kent Street 443-988-3886
Contact: Jessie Stant
Hours of Operation: Tuesdays, 10:00 to noon
Financial Donations: Make checks payable to SDA Church Food Pantry;
Mail to Jessie Stant, 503 Flat Iron Square Road, Church Hill, Md 21623
In-kind donations: any non-perishable items esp spaghetti and sauce, cereal
Immediate need Clorox wipes
Black drop-off box located outside of pantry on N. Kent St. during hours of operation
Volunteers: Contact jdstant490@gmail.com
Millington
Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry; housed at Asbury United Methodist Church
392 Cypress Street; 443-480-0053
Contact: Faye Everett
Hours of Operation: Mondays, 9-noon
Financial Donations: Make checks payable to Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry
Mail to PO Box 187, Millington, Md 21651
In-kind Donations: Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving needs
Drop off items at Asbury UMC, 392 Cypress St. Millington; Tuesday-Thursday, 9-11
Volunteers: Need for those who can lift up to 50 lbs;
Volunteers needed on May 19 for Mobile Food Pantry to pre-package food items to be put into clients’ cars; location at former Millington Elementary School; Contact Faye Everett at 443-480-0053
Ridgley
St. Martin’s Ministries
14374 Benedictine Lane 410-634-2537 ext. 111
www.stmartinministries.org
Contact: Odette Boyce-Galvez
Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30-11:30am, Wednesday, 6-7:30pm
Financial Donations: Donations needed immediately due to increased
demand; on-line donations – go to www.stmartinministries.org then click on get involved and donate now.
Make checks payable to St. Martin’s Ministries, Mail to PO Box 996, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgley, Md 21660
In-kind Donations: Immediate need for diapers, gloves, hand sanitizers, wipes, toilet paper, all cleaning products, face masks; Contact Odette Boyce-Galvez to arrange for delivery
Volunteers: Due to social distancing guidelines we are not working with volunteers at this time.
Rock Hall
Rock Hall Community Food Pantry
Rock Hall Civic Center 410-639-2351
www.yourrockhall.church/post/rock-hall-food-pantry
Contact: Sue Becker
Hours of Operation: First and third Saturdays of the month; 10-noon thru the summer
Financial Donations: Make checks out to Rock Hall Food Pantry,
Mail to PO Box 166, Rock Hall, Md 21661, Attn: Sue Becker
In-kind Donations: Non perishable items; Call for appointment for drop-off
Volunteers: Currently staffed up
Worton
Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church
24840 Lambs Meadow Road; 410-778-3328
Contact: Rev. Mary Walker
Hours of Operation: Third Friday of the month; 1-3pm
Financial Donations: Make checks out to Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church; write Food Pantry Donation on memo line
Mail to PO Box 77, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Md 21678
In-kind Donations: Food boxes, packing tape, sturdy plastic bags for packing fruits and vegetables, re-usable shopping bags. Also need 2-3 carts on wheels on which to places boxes to move food from Life Center to cars. Donations can be dropped off Tues or Wed on third week of the month, noon-1pm; Call to schedule another time, if needed
Volunteers: Need help during hours of operation to pack and load food
Contact Rev. Mary Walker at 443-480-5634
