Chestertown Spy Pulse Survey #8: Move vs. Less

In this week’s Spy Sunday Survey, we asked you what you would do more of vs. less of than you were doing before the pandemic. We came away with a great number of insights from those of you who responded.

The data is below showing the survey results. Where we asked open-ended questions, word clouds share the most frequently observed words used in the answers.

However, there was something that came across when reading all the responses. People are very cautious while at the same time anxious to begin more direct association with friends and family in small numbers and safe environments. There were also numerous references to “not taking things for granted.”

Perhaps when we come out of this, there will be a greater appreciation for friends, family and the surroundings.

We hope you find the survey results of interest and invite you to participate in this coming Sunday’s Spy survey.

Chestertown Spy Survey #8

More” to “A Lot Less” (the actual results are available by clicking The survey initially asked readers to consider several activities and indicate whether after the pandemic they thought they would be doing the activity a lot more or a lot less than before. Here is how the activities were ranked by scores from “A Lot” to “A Lot” (the actual results are available by clicking HERE ).

1. Engaging in outdoor recreational activities

2. Watching movies on television at home

2. Video conferences with family and friends

2. Video conferences with organizations

2. Cooking meals at home

3. Shopping Online

3. Reading for fun

4. Spending time with family and friends

5. Picking up take out meals from restaurants

5. Online learning for yourself and/or family members

6. Picking up food at food stores

7. Going to theaters to watch movies