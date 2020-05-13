QAC’s Wishes Come True: YMCA Centreville Receives $5 Million Match

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is pleased to announce it has received a $5.0M matching grant (dollar-for-dollar) from the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support the construction of a full-facility YMCA in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

“We are so grateful for the enormous support of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation. The origins of this project date back fifteen years ago and now we find ourselves within arms reach of making this dream a reality due to this transformational gift,” said Robbie Gill, Chief Executive Officer for the YMCA of the Chesapeake.

Jim Wright, President of the Ratcliffe Foundation and a native of Centreville, stated that “The Foundation’s Board was making this matching grant so that in the near future, the residents of Queen Anne’s County will be able to enjoy the numerous wonderful programs of the Y. “

The YMCA has worked in Queen Anne’s County for nearly two decades initially providing summer camping programs at Chesapeake College then working with Queen Anne’s County and Chesapeake College in 2011/2012 to keep the indoor pool open for community members and now has partnered with the County to construct a YMCA/Senior Center. Queen Anne’s County donated land, in Centreville, Maryland in November 2015 for a future home for the YMCA. In December 2016, the YMCA opened a store-front facility in Centreville, Maryland that currently serves 2,800 members and provides a variety of youth and adult programs.

The opening of a full-facility YMCA in Queen Anne’s County will be a transformative moment for the community; providing space and resources that will meet critical needs for years to come. The new facility will include a six-lane indoor pool, wellness center, full-size gymnasium, multi-purpose spaces for programs and group-exercise classes, Stay and Play, kitchen, outdoor pool and pavilion, senior center offices, and a small business/community development center. The proposed 41,000 square ft. facility is estimated to cost $13.8 million and is slated to begin construction in early 2021. Construction is estimated to take 18-months to complete. The new YMCA will serve over 10,000 community members.

The grant from the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation will provide a dollar-for-dollar match towards the capital campaign up to $5,000,000 for the new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA/Senior Center. To learn more about how to support this exciting project, please contact Robbie Gill, Chief Executive Officer for the YMCA of the Chesapeake at rgill@ymcachesapeake.org

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $2,000,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.ymcachesapeake.org.

# # #