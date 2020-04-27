COVID-19: In the Vortex with Shore Regional Health’s Ken Kozel

While there has been some debate about the limitations of having only one primary health provider for the Mid-Shore, there is a strong argument these days that it’s a unique asset during a major pandemic.

Not surprisingly, Ken Kozel, C.E.O. of UM – Shore Regional Health thinks that way. It is an honest bias for someone who has had a long tenure running the Mid-Shore’s primary health provider. But that perspective also comes with serving on four Incident Command System structures during the coronavirus crisis.

Starting with Shore Regional’s command center for 2,500 employees, Ken also is a participant at the county, state, and UMM equivalent structures. He is a daily witness to how helpful it is to represent all five counties as the lead health system during a crisis like this.

The Spy talked to Ken on Friday afternoon to see how these systems of coordination and access to resources work on the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Shore Regional Health please go here.