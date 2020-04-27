RiverArts Moments: Paul Santori on Abstract Painting (Part Two)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this second of two videos, local artist Paul E. Santori completes a demonstration of his current abstract painting practice. Paul is a local artist represented by Chestertown gallery Tish Fine Art Plus, and is a member of Chestertown RiverArts where his paintings are displayed regularly. In addition to abstract painting, Paul has gained recognition for his high-energy approach to plein air (landscape) painting having been selected for juried shows both locally and in Easton, Maryland.

This video is approximately two minutes in length For more information on Paul Santori please go here. For Tish Fine Arts please go here.