The Great Slow Down List: Jim Dissette

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Jim Dissette, Spy writer, and book designer at Mad Parrot Press and Chester River Press

Read: Naked by David Sedaris
Listen: Caught a Ghost
Watch: Any movie with Juliette Binoche
Cook: Good question.
Outing: Open the door, close the door.

