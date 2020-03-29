Chestertown Spy Questionnaire: Take the Pulse Results and New Poll

We asked you two questions about life as we find it today and many of you shared your views.

Good news for all who are fighting this pandemic – The Spy readers take the threat very seriously with over 95% of those responding that they see COVID-19 as a serious threat.

We all wonder just when social distancing might be less important. Not surprisingly, most just don’t know. Hopefully this means that we will rely upon experts and facts to make that determination. Of those who shared a view, the majority clearly think this remains a necessity through the month of May and possibly beyond.

The Spy’s Take the Pulse Survey allows readers to share their views. We published the results for readers to consider, acknowledging we do not have a random sample of citizens in the community.

Now it’s time for the next poll. Please share your opinion here.