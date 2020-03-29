Letter to the Editor: CASA of the Mid-Shore information

Dear Friends,

During this unprecedented time, CASA of the Mid-Shore continues our commitment to the vulnerable children in our caseload who are under court protection because of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or their parents’ inability to safely care for them. This is a frightening time for all of us, and we remain mindful of the additional burden the novel Coronavirus is placing on some of society’s most vulnerable citizens.

Our staff and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are following federal and state guidelines, to include social distancing. Our office is closed to the public. We have temporarily suspended all in-person visits and are maintaining contact with our children via safe and creative methods, such as texting, phone calls, video chats, as well as staying in contact with their caregivers. I have asked each CASA volunteer to keep us informed of any needs the children have so that our advocacy for them can continue in this crisis. We are in the process of sending a small gift (such as stuffed animals, art kits, and even grocery store gift cards for our older youth) to every child to let him or her know they are in our thoughts.

Our major fundraising event, the Galaxy Gala on May 16th, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution and to keep everyone as safe as possible. As many of you know, our Spring fundraiser is a significant source of funds that go far in sustaining CASA’s programmatic needs. Event proceeds were expected to cover 40% of our operating budget. If you have already agreed to support this event, we thank you for your generosity and will be in touch to discuss this. We hope all of our friends will consider making a donation to CASA to support our unique and important work with our community’s children. Please consider supporting us by mailing a check to the office at 1 S. Washington Street, Suite 2, Easton MD 21601, or by visiting www.casamidshore.org to donate online.

On behalf of everyone of CASA of the Mid-Shore, I thank you for your compassion and consideration. I wish you and your families good health and look forward to seeing you once we are on the other side of this crisis.

Be well,

Robin Davenport

Executive Director