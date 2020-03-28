The Great Slow Down List: Nanny Trippe

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Nanny Trippe, owner of The Trippe Gallery

Read: Heads You Win by Jeffrey Archer

Listen: Human by OneRepublic

Watch: The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies

Cook: Pasta Bolognese from my canned tomatoes last year’s harvest

Outing: A walk around the farm with the dogs