Kent Schools Plan for Extended Closure

Kent County schools are preparing plans for teaching students remotely during an extended closure that will last until at least April 24.

“As you know, the entire country is facing many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Karen Couch, Kent’s school superintendent, wrote in a March 25 statement. “Dr. Salmon, Maryland State Superintendent, announced Maryland schools would remain closed through April 24, 2020.

“In addition, superintendents were notified that Maryland will not administer its statewide assessments to make annual accountability determinations, identify schools for support and improvement, or provide data on Maryland’s and local report cards for assessment and accountability information.

Couch said administrators “began preparing a continuity of learning plan to meet the expectations as outlined by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

“Communication is critical to our success; therefore, as soon as approved, the continuity of learning plan will be shared through social media and our website,” Couch wrote. “Next week, teachers will also make personal contact with families to share expectations for our approved plan.”

“Unfortunately, we still do not have definitive information on how school closure will affect CTE certifications, graduation requirements, course completion, and extended school year requirements,” she wrote. “We ask your patience as KCPS navigates many uncertainties and awaits further guidance from MSDE. In the coming days and as the situation unfolds, KCPS will do our best to provide timely communication to our families.”