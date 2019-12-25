House of the Week: “Running Fox Farm”

“Running Fox Farm”, circa 1856, is considered one of Kent County’s finest hunting farms with abundant deer, turkey, Canadian and Snow geese, a wildlife pond and woodside fields over 213 acres. The residence is the historic center hall plan with the dining room and kitchen on one side and the living room, stairs and service area on the other side with a rear addition containing the den. The second floor has three bedrooms and one bath in the main wing and another bedroom over the addition.

The approach to the two-story Federal style red brick house is the classic gravel drive lined with trees that frame the front elevation at the end of the drive. The brick stoop with black iron handrails leads to the simple and elegant entry with a black front door, half glass sidelights and a full width rectangular transom above. Surrounding the front door on the front elevation are 6/6 windows with white frames, angled brick headers, white masonry sills and black shutters.

The interior of the house has been meticulously restored with custom restorations true to the period of the house including the wood floors, wood mantels, exposed hand hewn beams, moldings and trim. The living room, dining room and three of the bedrooms have fireplaces. Pastoral views of fields, the barn and other outbuildings are visible from the house’s windows and from the spacious brick terrace off the kitchen.

The rooms are beautifully decorated and I could easily imagine sitting down to Christmas dinner in the simple but elegant dining room. I would be a happy guest in any of the bedrooms with its mix of wood and upholstered pieces, rugs, art and accessories. The charming bedroom tucked under the ceiling framing of the addition with its bright white walls, low windows, wood floors with multicolored hooked rug and colorful bedlinens would quickly be claimed by the children of any guests.

Running Fox Farm is currently rented for special events including romantic weekend get-a ways, hunting parties, corporate or private retreats or weddings but could easily become a private residence once again.

Since I am writing this on Christmas Eve and on the second day of Hanukkah, Happy Holidays to everyone! I also want to express my deep appreciation to the sellers who have graciously given me tours of their homes, the agents and their administrative assistants who coordinated their listing information with me, my fellow architects who shared their outstanding house designs and you, dear readers for your support!

Jennifer Martella