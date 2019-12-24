End of the Season by Meredith Davies Hadaway

“End of the Season,” from Meredith Davies Hadaway’s collection Fishing Secrets of the Dead, seems an appropriate way to usher out one Chester River moment and welcome the winter months to come. Here we pair it with “Ice,” a harp meditation and “Snow Falling on Cedar,” a pastel painting, two other works by Hadaway that evoke the peace of the season.
END OF THE SEASON
White on white, the workboat
scrubs the fog outside my window,
churning up the clam shell
bones of the water, towing
a cloud of paper gulls—the wall,
the sky, to my eye everything
the same color: winter, waiting
to receive the smoke of our fires
Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing.
