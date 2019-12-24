The Chestertown Spy

End of the Season by Meredith Davies Hadaway

“End of the Season,” from Meredith Davies Hadaway’s collection Fishing Secrets of the Dead, seems an appropriate way to usher out one Chester River moment and welcome the winter months to come. Here we pair it with “Ice,” a harp meditation and “Snow Falling on Cedar,” a pastel painting, two other works by Hadaway that evoke the peace of the season.

END OF THE SEASON

 

White on white, the workboat

scrubs the fog outside my window, 

churning up the clam shell 

 

bones of the water, towing

a cloud of paper gulls—the wall, 

the sky, to my eye everything 

 

the same color: winter, waiting 

to receive the smoke of our fires 

 

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing.

  

