About the Plant: Shore Seniors Finding Relief from Cannabis

Perhaps one of the most startling results of Maryland’s legalizing medical cannabis on the Eastern Shore is that most of the users are considered senior citizens. Seeking relief from pain, both physical and psychological, these older patients, some of them in their 80s, make their way to Ash +Embar of Centreville, as well as other dependencies on the Shore, seeking relief.

And, as Ashley Herr, the co-founder of Ash+Embar, notes in our most recent “About the Plant” series, they are finding that relief.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Ash+Embar services, please go here. Disclosure: Chestertown Spy publisher and editor Steve Meehan is a principal in Hippocratic Growth, LLC. Ash+Embar is a sponsor of the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy and its coverage of Mid-Shore health topics.