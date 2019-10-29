Local Artist’s Work On Display at Marina for Downrigging

Kyle Hackett is returning to his roots in Kent County for Downrigging 2019 as the Guest Speaker for the Opening Reception of the African American Revolutionary War Art Exhibit at the Chestertown Marina on November 1st at 5:00 p.m. Kyle is a 2007 graduate of Kent County High School and is originally from Still Pond. He is evidence of the power of transformation in a life that began from very humble roots right here in Kent County. Now, his work is on display at the Chestertown Marina for everyone to see.

Currently, Kyle is a Professor in Studio Art at American University in Washington, DC and also teaches at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. He earned his BFA in Fine Arts from the University of Delaware and his MFA from the Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Hackett has exhibited in galleries along the East Coast from Miami to New York. His work has also been cited in The Washington Post, The Huffington Post , and is represented by Goya Contemporary Gallery in Baltimore.

Kyle’s work is largely comprised of representational portraiture within a deconstructed historical context. In his own words, “I attempt to clarify my own ideas about race, class and social standing while evoking the need for empathy and a historical desire for connection and feeling.”

While here, Kyle will also give a “Salon Talk” at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 2nd at the River Club at 201 High Street (2nd floor along the side of Evergrain). He will discuss his work with several pieces on display. The talk is FREE but seating is limited, and is on a first-come basis. Light refreshments will be served.