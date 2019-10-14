Ask Irma: The Role of Adult Children with Aging Parents

Senior Nation is committed to offering resources to help us deal with the challenges and opportunities of aging. To that end, we are launching a new monthly video blog called “Ask Irma” hosted by Irma Toce, C.E.O. of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon in Easton, where we will be exploring on all topics related to aging.

After a professional career working with adult children and the care and of their aging parents, as well as going through that experience herself with her own in the Netherlands, Irma Toce seems particularly well qualified to talk about this unique change of roles and responsibilities for the “kids” in the family.

With many parents living well into their 90s, their adult children increasingly play a critical part in caregiving or providing much-needed relief to aging couples from the sometimes overwhelming challenges facing those in their later years.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.