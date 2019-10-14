RiverArts Studio Tour Moment: Porcelain Artist Rick Bisgyer

Nationally known Porcelain Artist Rick Bisgyer discusses how he was inspired to create his signature Sailing Vessel pieces that will be on display in his studio during the 20th Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour Oct 19, 20, 26 & 27.

This year’s Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour, features 63 artists at 37 tour stops throughout Chestertown and the surrounding communities. There will be something for everyone, from painting and sculpture, to metal and jewelry and more. This is your chance to hear their inspirations and see their techniques as you meet the makers of the finest handcrafted art and craft of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more information visit the Studio Tour Website: Or drop by: Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300