Academy Art Museum’s Craft Show’s People’s Choice Award Goes to Hegland Glass

This year, all Academy Art Museum Craft Show patrons were invited to take a ballot and vote for the “Best in Show” during their visit with the 70 artists spread throughout the Museum and the Waterfowl Building.

Academy Art Museum director Ben Simons explained, “During the three full days of this year’s Craft Show, we share with our community the 70 ‘winners’ who are the artist/makers selected in our juried craft show process; and so, we wanted the Best of Show to be selected by those who came to the Craft Show from the Preview Event on Thursday through Saturday evening.”

On the final day of this year’s Craft Show, Ben Simons announced on Sunday morning that the 2019 Winner of the People’s Choice Award is Hegland Glass of Chestertown, Maryland.

Patti and Dave Hegland learned early in their careers in engineering and finance how important an acute attention to detail is which they apply to all phases of their craft from the complexity of the designs to the precision applied to the finishing processes used to polish and shape each piece.

They are a husband and wife team known for innovative designs, complex construction, and precise finishing of their art glass. Acute attention to detail during each phase of the process is critical to a finished piece of work. Intricate designs incorporate hundreds of multi-layered hand-pulled murrine individually placed within thin strips of clear, transparent or opaque glass placed on edge. Once formed, each piece is extensively coldworked — shaped, ground, sandblasted and polished to enhance the visual impact and feel of the finished vessels and sculpture.



Their studio is located in historic Chestertown, Maryland on the eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information, email: hegland@heglandglass.com or call: 410-778-1713