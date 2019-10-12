TAP Moments: Director Ed Langrell on a “Prisoner of Second Avenue”

While there is no official clause in the Tred Avon Players bylaws that every Neil Simon play they produce will have Ed Langrell as its director, that is the way is has worked out for several years. From The Odd Couple to Barefoot in the Park, Ed has been the goto fellow for Simon’s most hilarious stage productions, and this continues starting October 24th when “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” opens at the Oxford Community Center for a limited run.

Ed came by the Spy studio last week to give a short take of Simon, the themes of Second Avenue, and his admiration for the legendary playwright, as he and his cast make final preparations for opening night.

Tred Avon Players are presenting the Broadway comedy The Prisoner of Second Avenue by Neil Simon on October 24, 25, 26, 27, 31 and November 1, 2 and 3 at the Oxford Community Center. Ed Langrell is the director and John Perkinson is the assistant director.

Edna and Mel are a struggling, middle-aged couple living in New York City. Mel has just lost his job, the walls of their apartment are much too thin, and the city is in the middle of a heat wave. Their troubles escalate when Mel suffers a nervous breakdown. Mel becomes slightly paranoid, the apartment is robbed, and their neighbors, well, they don’t help matters much. Throughout it all, Edna does her best to support her husband, even getting a job of her own after Mel is fired. Mel’s siblings are called in as backup. Quickly, in a crowded apartment in the most crowded city in the world, all hell breaks loose.

Leigh Marquess and Steve Ford portray Edna and Mel, and the siblings are portrayed by Barbara Mann as Pearl, Maire McArdle as Jessie, Susan Patterson as Pauline, and John Norton as Harry.

Performances dates are October 24, 25, 26, 27, 31; November 1, 2, and 3. Performance times are Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $11 for students (fees included). October 24 is Half Price Preview Thursday. For tickets go to TredAvonPlayers.com or call 410-226-0061. The Oxford Community Center is located at 200 Oxford Rd. Oxford, MD 21654. Tred Avon Players is sponsored in part by revenues from the Talbot County Arts Council, which is funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.