House of the Week: Victorian on Queen

Queen Street is one of my favorite streets in Chestertown because of its history as part of the 1706 plot of the Town, the scale of its houses on narrow lots, brick sidewalks, shade trees and the variety of architectural styles. This charming house caught my eye for its distinctive attic dormer with sloped sides, reminiscent of the Second Empire style combined with a Victorian front facade, the color palette of light blue siding, white trim and corner boards, deep green shutters, full front porch and Victorian details including eave brackets and fretwork. The house takes advantage of its narrow but deep lot by offsetting the rear wing from the front wing. This gives more room to the side yard and allows the living room that spans across the width of the house to have not only front windows but also a rear window for cross ventilation and a long vista to the rear of the property.

The front entry door with a transom above opens into the stair hall with walls in a very pleasing wallpaper in a small pattern perfectly scaled for the space. The staircase balustrade has stained treads and risers, wood newel posts and cap rail with white balusters. The hall becomes a gallery for art and leads to the dining room beyond the stairs and another doorway leads to the living room. The corner fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a wonderful mix of antiques, a rocker in an accent light green color, upholstered pieces and rattan side tables create a cozy look. The dining room is almost as large as the living room and can easily accommodate small or large parties. This room also has a very pleasing mix of furnishings from the glass top table, antiques, Oriental armchairs and an Art Deco sideboard.

The kitchen has white cabinets and the high walls above the upper cabinets are painted a warm sage green that accentuates the cabinets. Above one row of upper cabinets is a shelf supported by brackets that contain a delightful collection of ceramics. A colorful fish sculpture swims above the rear door and the breakfast table under the window is a sunlit spot for that last cup of coffee before beginning the workday. A door at the rear of the house leads to a deck with spaces for grilling and outdoor dining. At the back of the lot there are two sheds for lawn and garden storage

My favorite room was the master bedroom with light mocha walls, white trim, white sheers on the windows, white bedlinens, and two wood night tables. Lamps on the night tables complement each other instead of being identical. The deft touch of hanging antique mirrors that are approximately the same size but differ in style over the night tables instead of art and the unusual rattan chair were inspired decorative touches that give this serene space great personality.

One bedroom that has access to the hall through French doors also has an opening to the master bedroom and is furnished as a sitting room. Completing this master suite is a large bathroom and I loved the full bath with a tub, pedestal sink, rattan trunk for linen storage and a rattan settee. I am always drawn to attic spaces and this third floor space that spans the front of the house with light from the center front dormer and windows in each side gable is another favorite room.

Historical architecture, an owner with a flair for stylish interior design, a site one block from the Chester River-hard to resist!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.