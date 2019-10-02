The Artists’ Gallery to Feature Barbara Zuehlke on First Friday

On First Friday, October 4th, The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown will feature new and exciting work by Barbara Zuehlke in “It is a Shore Thing.” Barbara is an award-winning Eastern Shore artist, working in a variety of mediums with a strong focus on watercolor. In “It is a Shore Thing,” Barbara says this “has been a fun show theme to paint. I love living here and love the times one can observe the birds, the watermen, the wildlife, and the beautiful marshes and waterways that we are all lucky to have as part of our lives. I hope the paintings hold beautiful images for all to enjoy.”

Barbara Zuehlke is a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and has a BFA in painting and graphics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Her commercial experience began with the J.L. Hudson Company in Detroit, Michigan, designing large scale animated and still display promotions, followed by display coordination management for John Wanamakers in Philadelphia and free-lance work in wrapping paper and logo design.

Since moving to the Eastern Shore, Barbara has exhibited her paintings in a variety of Maryland juried shows including The Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland Hall and Quiet Waters Park and Local Color-Plein Air Easton, winning many awards including Best in Show twice. She has shown at The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, the Oxford Art Show and the Dorchester Art Center in Cambridge and was previously affiliated with the Creatrix Gallery in Easton. She is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery and an active member of The Working Artists Forum in Easton. She presently operates her art studio and quality frame shop out of her Eastern Shore home.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, October 4th, from 5-8 p.m. for a reception to meet the artist. Barbara Zuehlke’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of October. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information at The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters, or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.