Spy House of the Week: Point of Views

by

This private point of land is located off a road very close to St. Michaels that accesses wooded lots whose driveways meander from the road through the woods for total privacy. The entry drive curves past two large outbuildings that could be utilized for boat storage or studios. Built before the current Critical Area requirements, this house angles to follow the crest of the point for panoramic views from all the major rooms. The kitchen and service area is the link between the garage with a guest suite above and the larger wing containing the entry, living, dining, sunroom and a bedroom suite. The stairway in the entrance hall leads to the second floor master suite. Both the large bedroom and the adjacent spacious sitting room have views of the water below.

I especially liked the massing of the house from the water side with its steep roofs, mix of shingle and metal roofing materials, the wrap-around glass of the sunroom and the bay window in the kitchen below the triple window in the gable of the master suite sitting room. The house’s creamy walls and darker roofing stand out against the green backdrop of surrounding mature trees.

The floor plan flows well from the entrance hall that leads to the living, dining, kitchen or the main floor bedroom suite. The living room, dining room and sunroom are connected to make a great entertaining area with water views. The offset between the living and dining rooms defines each room’s area and the corner fireplace and bay window in the living room adds interior architectural interest. I could easily envision having cocktails or a nightcap in the sunroom before turning in for the night. I usually write about houses that are furnished but it is also interesting to feature an unfurnished house like this one so you can envision your own furnishings in this setting.

Sometimes angles create odd cabinet layouts in kitchens but this kitchen layout works very well with the angled exterior wall creating a galley arrangement leading to a breakfast area with a bay window for water views. The kitchen’s exterior door is close to the dock for stocking the boat with provisions for a picnic lunch out on the water. Between the kitchen and garage is a short hall with a laundry/mud room with an exterior door for convenience after walking the dog or an afternoon of gardening.

Privacy on a point of land with panoramic water views, proximity to the water thanks to setbacks no longer possible for new construction an a location very close to St. Michaels-great setting!

For more information about this property, contact Cornelia Heckenbach at Long and Foster Real Estate, 410-745-0283 (0), 410-310-1229 (c) or info@corneliaheckenbach.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”’

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.