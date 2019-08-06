The Greater Chestertown Initiative – Open for Business Loan Program

by

Chestertown is a great place to open a new business or expand an existing one. The Greater Chestertown Initiative is pleased to announce the newest recipients of an Open for Business Loan – the Pallares brothers – Enrique & Felipe, owners of Casa Carmen Winery and their newly opened venture – The Wine House.

The Casa Carmen Wine House is located at 312 Cannon Street in downtown Chestertown. The renovated 600 sq. ft. space provides a winery tasting room that includes a bar, 26 indoor seats and 16 outdoor seats. Conceived in the spirit of traditional Spanish and South American bodegas, The Wine House offers tapas, and wine on tap as well as by the bottle and the glass.

The Wine House is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

Casa Carmen’s carefully crafted old-world style dry wines pair perfectly with their creative menu based on premium Iberian tin fish, Spanish meats and cheeses, and the best local produce. Their tantalizing assortment of tapas and pintxos offer something for the most sophisticated palate or for those eager for a welcoming place to meet-up with friends throughout the day and into the night. They are a welcome addition to ever expanding culinary community. Eat, drink and celebrate Chestertown.

The Greater Chestertown Initiative (GCI) Open for Business Loan Program was established by the GCI and the SFW Foundation to aid economic development in Chestertown. Carla Massoni currently serves as its chairman. The program seeks to foster economic development in Chestertown by providing financial assistance through matching funds and interest-free loans to eligible individuals/businesses looking to start a new business, expand or relocate operations to Chestertown. Residency in the town is not required of the business owner(s); however, the business must be physically located in Chestertown.

Kay MacIntosh, the Economic Development and Marketing Coordinator for Chestertown, is actively engaged in supporting Chestertown entrepreneurs through the Arts & Entertainment District and Main Street Chestertown. There are numerous funding opportunities available to local businesses through these programs.

For more about information about opportunities in Chestertown visit www.townofchestertown.com. For an Open for Business online application, visit: www.openforbusinessinchestertown.com.