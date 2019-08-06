Mount Harmon Hosts Lotus Blossom Art & Nature Festival

Bring friends and family to come enjoy our annual Mount Harmon Lotus Blossom Art & Nature Festival, Saturday, August 10th from 10am – 4pm. This will be a great day to visit Mount Harmon ~ an historic Tidewater plantation and 200-acre nature preserve, and enjoy nature-inspired artisans, crafts, and activities for all ages! Visitors will enjoy a wide array of local Fine Artisan & Craft Vendors, Nature & Environmental Exhibitors, Live Blue Grass Music, Local Food & Beverage Vendors, Craft Activities for Kids, Plantation Wagon Rides to see the American Lotus Water Lilies, Colonial Re-enactors & Living History Demonstrations, Manor House Tours, and much more!
Local Food Trucks Crave and Maryland in a Can with Crab Cakes, Burgers & BBQ, Woodside Ice Cream, Crow Winery, Bayheads Brewing Company, and Live Bluegrass Music featuring High Lonesome & Blue, and the Mayo Family Band, plus the Scottish Highland Brigade, Hessian Tavern, and the National Park Service Chesapeake Roving Ranger & others. Contact info@mountharmon.org for more information and to request press credentials. Proceeds benefit Mount Harmon, a scenic and historic treasure.
Admission: $5
FOMH Members & Children under 12: Free
Advance tickets or purchase upon entry.
www.mountharmon.org 410-275-8819 info@mountharmon.org
Mount Harmon, 600 Mount Harmon Road, Earleville, MD 21919
Mount Harmon Plantation, a scenic and historic treasure.
