Spy House of the Week: Foxchase

This custom built house was built in 1992 and its massing might have been inspired by historic houses that had a central wing with hyphens leading to side wings at each end. The symmetry of the story and a half central wing with the house’s color palette of blue lap siding and white trim was very pleasing. The left hyphen has a small decorative window that leads to the master suite and right hyphen is a solid wall that connects to the garage wing with an in-law/ guest suite above.

The floor plan works very well for everyday family use and for entertaining. The two-story entrance hall with the “L” shaped stair is open on one side to the dining room and on the other side to a room currently used as a billiard room. The dormer window above the front door brings daylight into the space. A short hall leads to the master suite and connects the billiard room to a rear sitting room that is a cozy space with sage green walls, white millwork and comfortable upholstered furnishings. Double windows at each corner wall creates a sunny space. Behind the dining room is the spacious breakfast/kitchen area that has French doors leading to the large screened porch with expansive views to the landscaped rear yard. The kitchen layout get high marks for being my favorite “L” and island arrangement with its white cabinets, lightly veined granite and stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen/breakfast area connects also to the great room with its pitched ceiling with trimmed collar beams, brick fireplace flanked by tall windows with quarter-circle transoms and built-in millwork for books and the TV. The furniture tones echo the light gray-green walls with accents of colorful pillows and the subtle pattern of the large rug that anchors the furnishings. The window-sized artwork of a water scene added perspective to one interior wall.

The master suite is located on the main floor. The second floor bedrooms are tucked under the pitched ceilings with deep dormer windows and knee walls that create great spaces. A secondary entrance opens to the laundry area and leads to a stair to the in-law suite above the garage. A wonderful family home with a great floor plan that has been lovingly maintained. Was it my imagination or was that Colonel Mustard in the Billiard Room with the candlestick as I closed the front door…?

For more information about this property, contact Peter Heller with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-708-3301 (c) or pheller@cbchesapeake.com

