Retreat House at Hillsboro Offers Retreat Day for Millennials

The Retreat House at Hillsboro, in partnership with Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation, is offering a “Day of Retreat for People in Their 20’s and 30’s” on Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The retreat is designed for millennials who are interested in learning about the different practices of contemplative prayer. “At Day of Retreat this group of young people will learn new and interesting ways to restore their spirits when life gets overwhelming,” said Francie Thayer, Retreat House Director. Led by spiritual directors Patience Robbins and Heather Strang, the session will include meditation, time in silence and nature, and peer discussion.

“Conversations: The Road to Racial Reconciliation” is a half-day session to be held on Saturday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that continues discussions initiated in 2018 by The Retreat House in Hillsboro and other eastern shore locations, such as Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown, where a monthly gathering is held on the first Tuesday. “We are hearing that people really want to see a change in how human beings treat each other,” Thayer says, “but they often don’t know how to make it happen. These conversations allow time and space to listen, remember, and consider what we can do differently.” Participants will practice “open-hearted listening and speaking,” discuss their experiences with bias and their understanding of racial reconciliation. Breakfast is included and participants are invited to bring their lunch.

Several workshops and retreats are scheduled this season including “Lenten Quiet Day” on Saturday, March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Led by spiritual director Linda Mastro, participants will look at the nature of atonement, lessons learned from mistakes and the resulting gifts received in the process.

The Retreat House also offers monthly retreats that provide time and instruction for meditation and reflection using poetry, prayer, journaling and nature. “Quiet Mornings” take place on the fourth Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and “Sisters on the Journey,” which includes a tea ceremony, is on the second Sunday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Many Retreat House workshops and retreats are led by spiritual directors trained at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation in Washington D.C. or Bon Secours Retreat &Conference Center in Marriottsville, Maryland. Refreshments and meals are often included; donations are requested but not required.

Weekly offerings at The Retreat House include Monday half-hour meditation sessions at 5:30 p.m. and a 6:15 p.m. yoga class led by instructor and Hillsboro resident, Kathleen O’Brien. AA meetings are held on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday Women’s at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

The Retreat House at Hillsboro is located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, and is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 507-0368 or info@retreathousehillsboro.org.