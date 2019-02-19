Spy House of the Week: A Study in Elevations

by

Looks can be deceiving-when I first saw the front elevation of this house it appeared to be a small one-story cottage but the rear elevation that faces the water was completely different. One story became three-there is a walk-out lower level, a main floor and an upper level. A deck spans the length of the house at the main level and connects to a terrace with a retaining wall for “bird’s eye” views of the water. Wide two-story bay wings from the lower level projected from each side of the rear elevation and were wrapped with windows on both levels; skylights and a trellis at the recessed center bay also enhanced the architecture.

Daylight flooded the great room through the multiple sources of windows and skylights. The open plan began with one long bay window that defines the sitting area inglenook. The fireplace and views to the water created a cozy space that flows into the dining area and kitchen. A partial height wall on one side of the kitchen visually connected the kitchen to the dining and living areas and views to the water. French doors at the center bay and another French door at the dining area lead to the deck.

The overlook from the second floor stair landing down to the great room was my favorite view since the spaces are enclosed by the wall of windows with skylights above the center windows and a large picture window above the French doors to the deck. The side wall also had a large picture window above the dining area triple windows whose header follows the sloped ceiling that encloses the dramatic interior architecture.

The other bay window wing contains the master bedroom with skylights over the French doors to the deck. Since the master bedroom is at the rear corner of the house, side windows combine with the bay windows to give this room panoramic views of the water.

The lower floor contains a large space for a family room with a fireplace, fitness area and a guest bedroom suite. The terrace below the main floor deck above provides shade and views to the water. The other bedrooms are on the third floor. This house maximizes its rooms’ relationship to the water and becomes a great house to enjoy with family and guests.

