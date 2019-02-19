Five-County Community Health Needs Survey Offered Online

by

Residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties are invited to help build a healthier community by completing the UM Shore Regional Health Survey Community Health Needs Survey.Wide participation in this online survey will help UM SRH provide much-needed outreach and wellness programs to help keep individuals and families in the region as healthy as possible.

The online survey can be accessed at this link: https://umshoreregional.org/survey and is open until February 28, 2019.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.