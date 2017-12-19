Habitat House of the Week: Buckingham Farm

by

One of my friends who is an equestrienne considers Buckingham Farm to be one of the most picturesque horse farms on the Eastern Shore, if not in all of Maryland. Its reputation as a prominent Thoroughbred horse breeding operation with its many stakes-placed winners is well known in equine circles.

Buckingham Farm’s 152 acres contain a range of pastoral vistas from the fringe woodlands along over 3000 linear feet of shoreline on the Chester River to fenced pasture, hayfields and a freshwater pond. In addition to the main and caretaker residences, the site contains two stall barns, a dog barn and pool house.

The main residence was built in 1940 and is accessed from a drive lined with shade trees with views to the fenced pasture. I loved the house’s distinctive architectural style with its dominant feature being a fantastic two story bay window that pours light into the built-in seating opposite the breakfast/kitchen area. There is also a cozy wood paneled den with a fireplace and comfortable overstuffed chairs. The master bedroom is a tranquil retreat with its fireplace and wall of windows to the river views.

My ancestry includes three generations of train engineers so train stations are part of my DNA. I loved the original Pennsylvania Rail Line Train Station, circa 1898, that was relocated to Buckingham Farm in 1957 and rebuilt. It is now a quaint guest cottage for lucky guests.

I firmly believe a touch of whimsy is important in one’s life and the equine topiary in two of the fields made me smile. I could imagine dozing on one of the Adirondack chairs by the river and dreaming of galloping leafy horses…

