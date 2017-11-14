Spy House of the Week: Looking at Chestertown

by

This brick one-story home is surrounded by perennial gardens and has a wonderful cottage-like feel with its cozy rooms and delightfully eclectic interiors. I liked the recessed fireplace nook in the sitting room with its slightly raised hearth and the mantel with its corbeled brick supports. The opposite wall has built-ins for books and collectibles.

Other artisan details include the chamfered corner details of the garage doors that repeat in the shape of the doorway and interior wall opening that separate the eat-in kitchen from the adjoining sitting room. The shed dormer at the rear of the house creates charming interior architecture for the bedrooms on the second floor.

I especially liked the sunroom with its many windows and views of the well-tended and colorful garden. The gazebo with its swing and the terrace with tables and umbrellas offer shade to enjoy the garden’s beauty.

The most intriguing space was the enchanting studio shed in the midst of the garden. Its pitched ceiling was decorated with political quotations and social commentary, slogans, etc. French doors on two sides open up this space to the garden.

