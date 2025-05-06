Gunston Earns Second at 2025 Maryland State High School Rowing Championships

This past weekend, The Gunston School hosted the 2025 Maryland State High School Rowing Championships on its 75-acre campus situated on the Corsica River, bringing together 130 athletes and approximately 300 spectators from across the state. Participating programs included Roland Park Country School, Elizabeth Seton High School, Freedom Rowers, Blair Crew, and host team Gunston.

“I’m incredibly proud of our rowers—not just for their strong finishes, but for the teamwork, determination, and grace they showed throughout the regatta. Hosting this event is always an honor, and it was wonderful to see so many dedicated young athletes competing at such a high level,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Waterfront Athletics and Head Crew Coach Natalie Reading. Thanks to the Corsica River’s natural protection, race conditions remained consistent and calm all day—perfect for competition.

Roland Park Country School was named the overall state champion, with strong finishes across multiple events, including gold in the Women’s Varsity 4+ (WV4+) and Women’s Novice 4+ (WN4+). Gunston earned second place overall, highlighted by gold medals in both the Men’s Varsity 4+ (MV4+) and Men’s Junior Varsity 4+ (MJV4+). Medals were awarded for all first-place finishes, and the event served as a celebration of the dedication and sportsmanship of Maryland’s young rowers.

Support for the regatta was provided by USRowing, the Maryland Natural Resources Police, and the Maryland State Police. Thanks to strong collaboration between coaches, race officials, and safety agencies, this year’s regatta ran more smoothly than ever before, earning praise from participants and spectators alike. Additional images can be found online at row2k.com.