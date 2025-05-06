US 50/301 Ramp Management Program Continues on Kent Island to Improve Local Access and Traffic Flow

Queen Anne’s County, in partnership with the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA), will continue the US 50/301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Ramp Management Program on Kent Island this summer. The initiative aims to encourage westbound travelers to stay on US 50/301 and help relieve congestion on MD 18 (Main Street) for local residents and emergency responders.

Beginning Sunday, May 18, ramp access onto westbound US 50/301 will be restricted each Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday (Memorial Day and Labor Day) at the following locations:

Duke Street (Exit 38A)

MD 8 (Business Parkway/Romancoke Road, Exit 37)

Restrictions will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these days. Drivers will still be able to exit westbound US 50/301 onto MD 8 and MD 18 but will not be able to enter westbound US 50/301 from these two points during the restriction window.

Detour signs will direct motorists to use MD 18 eastbound to Castle Marina Road south, where access to westbound US 50 will be available.

Overhead and portable message signs will alert motorists of these changes. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead by checking live traffic conditions at chart.maryland.gov.

Impact in 2024

The pilot project showed promising results:

MD 18 Westbound from Castle Marina Road to MD 8 saw a 55% decrease in traffic travel time compared to summer 2023.

saw a in traffic travel time compared to summer 2023. Delays from Piney Narrows Road to Castle Marina Road were reduced by 20% .

were . Detour travel time averaged 13 minutes during summer weekends, with minimal delay when Bay Bridge traffic was flowing.

averaged during summer weekends, with minimal delay when Bay Bridge traffic was flowing. Despite an increase in westbound traffic volume (46,500 in 2023 vs. 47,400 in 2024), maximum travel time on US 50 westbound decreased from 52.4 to 43.9 minutes.

Community members are encouraged to share feedback. Public comment is welcomed at any County Commissioners meeting, held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 5:30 PM, with in-person and virtual options available. Comments can also be emailed to [email protected].

For more information on the Ramp Management Program, visit www.qac.org and click “Bay Bridge Traffic Info,” or explore the project website:

https://mdot-sha-us50-kent-iss-traffic-mgmt-study-qa50kitms-maryland.hub.arcgis.com