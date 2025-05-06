“Angels” Touch Audiences at the Chester River Chorale’s Spring Concerts

Under the direction of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director Stephanie LaMotte, including the outstanding Pam Ortiz Band, “Angels” moved audiences from rapture, to tears, and back to whoops of joy during the Chester River Chorale’s sold-out spring concerts. The Chorale of nearly 100 voices including the Chester Chamber Singers and the River Voices ensemble, along with the Pam Ortiz band, touched our emotions and lifted our spirits. “Angels” invited us into paradise, walked among us with two-feet on the ground, tempted us, and ushered us into peace and hope.

The audience was particularly engaged with the spirited performance of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” featuring Nevin Dawson on fiddle and were also drawn in by medieval and Renaissance works by Hildegard von Bingen and Palestrina. Billy Joel’s “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” entranced listeners while the epic “O, Fortuna” sent us back into the world with a renewed sense that, together, we can rise!

Thanks to our audiences for their support, engagement, energy and enthusiasm. The Chorale would not be here without you. To relive this, and previous, concerts, visit our YouTube Channel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . Video recordings from this concert will be available to enjoy over the summer. To get the latest information on our activities, subscribe to our newsletter by filling out our newsletter subscription form .

We are grateful for our presenting sponsor, Rosin Creek Collaborative, and the many advertisers in the 2025 Angels program. We urge you to patronize these wonderful community-minded businesses . The Chorale thanks all of the wonderful volunteers and the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown for making the concerts possible.

The Chorale will take a break from rehearsals for the summer. However, Ward and LaMotte are well into planning the 2025-26 season including holiday concerts, spring concerts and our March 2026 International Tour to Ireland!

Save the Date for the Chorale’s “A Celtic Christmas” holiday concerts, scheduled at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown (PCC) for the evening of Friday, December 12th and the afternoon of Saturday, December 13th.

The Chester River Chorale is a vibrant all-volunteer community chorus in its third decade of performing in the Kent County community. All singers are invited to join the Chester River Chorale. No audition is required. Music and practice materials are provided.

To join the Chorale, online registration for the fall/holiday semester will open in July/August with weekly rehearsals beginning Monday, September 8 at PCC. When available, registration details will be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and in our Newsletter.