Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Presents “Romantic Triumph & Celebration” and Season Finale Ensemble Concerts in May

This May, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concludes its season with Romantic Triumph & Celebration, a program highlighting the expressive beauty and emotional depth of 19th-century Romantic music.

Performances will take place on Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 PM at the Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills, MD; Saturday, May 10 at 3:00 PM at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, DE; and Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, MD.

The program includes Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C major, a vivid and lyrical orchestral work; Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto, known for its warmth and poetic character; and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, the “Italian,” filled with vibrant rhythms and sunlit melodies inspired by his travels through Italy.

The featured soloist is Gabriel Martins, an award-winning cellist who has appeared with leading orchestras and in major concert halls worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall. He is a winner of the Concert Artists Guild/Young Classical Artists Trust Grand Prize and the Sphinx Competition Gold Medal.

In addition to the orchestral performances, the MSO will present its Season Finale Ensemble Series concerts, offering audiences a more intimate chamber music experience featuring members of the orchestra. These performances will take place on Saturday, May 17 at 7:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Sunday, May 18 at 4:00 PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD.

The Ensemble Series program includes Phantasy for Oboe, Violin, Viola, & Cello by Benjamin Britten, String Quartet No. 3 “Mishima” by Philip Glass, Langsamer Satz by Anton Webern, and Quartet for English Horn, Violin, Viola, & Cello by Jean Françaix.

Tickets and more information are available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, the Sussex County (Delaware) Council, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, including venues, times, and other details, is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.