Working Artists Forum Exhibit at The Market at Dover Station on May 2nd

The Working Artists Forum is pleased to invite the public to a member’s exhibit from May 1 through June 30, 2025, at the Gallery at the Market at Dover Station.

The exhibit, titled “All Things Spring”, is in a dedicated gallery space within the Market. Opening reception is First Friday, May 2, from 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy light refreshments and a beautiful selection of studio and plein air works by 24 regional artists.

Launched in 1979 by a small group of artists, Working Artists Forum – now with over 100 members – is a thriving arts organization with many vital connections within the Eastern Shore’s arts community. Members exhibit widely, win awards, teach classes and workshops, and actively participate in arts events throughout our region.

The Market at Dover Station is a new and unique shopping, dining and social experience located in a renovated 1912 warehouse at 500 Dover Street in the heart of historic Easton, Maryland.