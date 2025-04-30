Kent County Local Management Board Seeks New Board Members

The Kent County Local Management Board brings public agencies, non-profits, and residents together to create goals for supporting children and families and to decide on funding priorities in our county.

Invest in Kids

KCLMB’s work prioritizes student mental health, family economic mobility, and school attendance. To address our priorities, the Board funds Minary’s Dream Academy after school program at KCMS, the Beyond Your Mental peer mentoring program at KCHS, Healthy Families, a home visiting program for new parents, and Hip-Hop Time Capsule, a paid summer internship with Washington College. The next five-year plan will be tied to specific neighborhoods and communities and is currently under development. Also new in 2025, KCLMB will be seeking proposals and awarding funds from the County’s share of Maryland’s adult-use cannabis tax revenue.

Serving on the Board

Simply fill out the on-line form (www.kentcounty.com/committees/interestform) or call 410-810-2673 to apply. Board members serve three-year terms for two total terms. All applications are reviewed by the Board and approved by the Kent County Commissioners.