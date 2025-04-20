Gunston Rocketry Teams launch bold designs in 2025 ARC competition

The Gunston School’s Rocketry Team recently concluded its most active and ambitious season yet, with 19 students participating in the 2025 American Rocketry Challenge (ARC)—the nation’s largest middle and high school rocketry competition. Guided by mentors Dr. Ken Wilson, Mr. Ryan Reading, and Dr. Mariah Goodall, students began meeting in October, devoting 11 weekends to designing, building, and testing their own rockets using raw materials supplied by the school.

This year’s ARC challenge required students to engineer a rocket capable of carrying two hen eggs, mounted sideways, to an altitude of 790 feet. After reaching that height, the rocket had to separate into two sections that would descend independently via parachute, with the egg-containing section landing exactly 42 seconds after launch. In addition to meeting these complex design criteria, students had to pass safety inspections, conduct flight simulations, and work collaboratively through challenges in construction, testing, and troubleshooting.

The student-led program was coordinated by senior Emma Sharp, who served as the team’s “Rocketry Tsar.” She oversaw logistics, documentation, and supported team problem-solving throughout the year. During the fall semester, while Emma participated in the Chesapeake Watershed Semester, junior Connor Joyce stepped in as “Rocketry Rasputin,” offering critical support with rocket design and simulation software.

The Gunston rocketry students were divided into four teams. Team Mini Apollo, led by Eamon Schopfer ’26, came the closest to achieving the altitude goal, reaching 837 feet—just a 6% deviation from the target. Team Stellar Stooges, led by AJ Friedrich ’27 and including Nevin Porter ’26, Denis Hein ’26, Aiden Filer ’26, and Tiago Paul ’27, drew attention for their rocket’s striking Maryland flag design. The team’s craftsmanship and artistic execution stood out, and the rocket flew straight and true in testing, though it also experienced occasional issues with parachute deployment.

Team Sparrow, led by Tommy McGeady ’25 alongside teammates Trevor Janssen ’25, Jed Cohen ’26, and Andrew Shingledecker ’27, took a bold approach with a rocket design featuring mid-body canards in addition to traditional tail fins. Team Short Rocket, which included Logan Kile ’25, Kyle Dixon ’27, Blake Algier ’26, Tai Davis ’28, Caden Quiron ’26, and Grant Edgar ’28, focused on innovation. Logan designed a clustered-engine rocket powered by three motors and incorporating student-designed 3D-printed parts. The rocket passed inspection and was cleared for launch at Red Glare, but a loose electrical connection in the ignition system prevented liftoff. The team plans to attempt the rocket’s first full launch at Gunston later this spring.

These four teams of 19 students attended the Red Glare Rocketry Festival in Church Hill, Md., and brought five rockets for launch. Each team underwent formal inspections with the Range Safety Officer before heading to a professionally managed launch field, where rockets were flown one at a time. In addition to their ARC rockets, students launched a two-stage rocket built from a kit by Connor Joyce ’26, a tube-fin rocket, and a scale model of NASA’s Space Launch System, which is designed to return humans to the moon. Nearly all the rockets featured custom-designed 3D-printed components fabricated by students themselves.

“While the teams did not advance to the ARC national finals, the season was marked by bold design choices, meaningful learning experiences, and a deepened understanding of engineering, collaboration, and persistence,” said Dr. Wilson. “Students definitely finished the program with a stronger foundation in aerospace and STEM fields, as well as a sense of pride in the growth and creativity they demonstrated throughout the year.”

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.