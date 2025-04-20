The Zebra Gallery opens new shows in May and June

The Zebra Gallery will open two shows in May, with an opening on Friday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with artist talks. The two artists in the Main Gallery, Frank DePietro and Richard Fritz, MD, feature color palettes and subject matter represent springtime and growth.

Frank DePietro lives in Landenberg, PA, teaching classes at Longwood Gardens and The Delaware Art Museum. He describes his work as contemporary realist paintings. His work is derived from experiences making traditional landscape and plein air paintings. Conceptually similar, his art attempts to capture time through the changes of light and color displayed in the natural world.

“I prefer to work in the controlled environment of a studio, where I can spend long periods of unlimited time with my subject matter, contemplating the relationship of nature to the formal elements of painting. I begin my process with a photographic search for visually impactful compositions that reveal and document a specific time and place. The images I collect are transformed and simplified with considerations of shape, line, form, texture, space, tone, and color,” DePietro states.

Richard Fritz, MD, a retired physician living in Easton, describes himself as an oil painter in the colorist tradition, focusing primarily on landscapes. The academics of painting requires discipline in mastery of medium, draftsmanship, and composition. But the real joy of painting lies in the creative journey it provides.

‘My artistic vision has spiritual roots relating to the belief that consciousness follows light, and light manifests in color. Painting landscapes opens a dialogue with creation, exploring the interplay of light and dark, form and color, object and awareness. The act of painting is, in itself, meditative and joyful. My artistic aspiration is to animate natural scenes with a sense of innate mindfulness and quiet compassion, and to communicate that feeling to the viewer,” he shares.

Additional artists, Shelton Hawkins and April Claggett will have work on display in June with an opening on Friday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Shelton Hawkins, of Easton, MD, will have his second annual basketball-themed event at the gallery. This show called “For Love of the Game” will feature his basketball courts painted all over the world. April Claggett, an Easton MD native, will display a group of paintings she calls “Entanglements.” This work from Africa does not depict suffering but premises a symbolic realm where the longing for wholeness, even perhaps with things antithetical or past, can be real and present. Simple fictions of accompaniment in daywork and daydreams—playful, mysterious, absurd, violent—inhabit indeterminate spaces.

Susan Schauer John comments, “The upcoming artists featured in the gallery bring an amazing range of interpretations in their work and I think the community will really enjoy these inspiring works of art.”

The Zebra Gallery address is 5 N. Harrison Street, Easton, MD (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). For further information, visit https://www.thezebragallery.com.