Harmony Music Fest exceeds expectations

Harmony Music Fest on Sunday, April 13, to benefit Hungry for Music (HfM), exceeded all the expectations of producers Philip Dutton and Marc Quigley. HfM is a non-profit organization that collects used musical instruments, repairs and reconditions them and then provides them to aspiring young musicians who cannot afford to purchase their own instruments. In 30 years now, Hungry for Music has put instruments in the hands of 22,000 young people in 50 states and 35 countries. For more information about HfM go to hungryformusic.org.

Dutton said, “I would’ve been thrilled with 100 attendees and a dozen or so donated instruments. But over 250 people came out and almost 100 musical instruments were donated. Additionally, there were $3500 in cash contributions.”

Marc Quigley added, “Everyone we asked to help with this project enthusiastically joined in. Bryan Williams at Red Acres Farm was terrific to work with. Eastern Shore Tents and Events was very generous. All the vendors were terrific and the musicians put on a great show.”

The festival showcased three local bands, Philip Dutton & the Alligators (Louisiana music), The Good Stuff (old time country and Americana), and The Stoneflies (Roots Rock), a band comprised of employees from Paul Reed Smith Guitars. Also performing were two young local musicians, Sem Ortiz and Quinn Arnold. All the musicians at this event donated their time and talent.

Food vendors for the festival included Phat Daddys Barbecue, La Cascada Mexican and Crow Vineyards.

Sponsors of the event include Rosin Creek Collaborative, Campbell & Furneisen, Owen Excavation, Twigs & Teacups, Torchio Architects and PRS Guitars. Supporters include The Mainstay, Skitch-O-Sonic Sound, MusicLife, 90.5 WKHS , Kent Cultural Alliance and United Rentals.